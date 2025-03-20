Diversity Statements Coming to an End at the University of California

The University of California is the godfather of the use of so-called diversity statements in faculty hiring. I have a piece forthcoming at the Nebraska Law Review arguing that such diversity statement requirements for general faculty hiring at state universities violate the First Amendment and violate academic freedom principles everywhere. It seems quite likely that in practice such diversity statement requirements are also used to facilitate illegal racial discrimination in faculty hiring.

The University of California system's board of regents has now put an end to the use of such diversity statements at those schools. This is a truly remarkable development. Not unreasonably, this decision is being put in the context of the Trump administration's extraordinary attack on Columbia University, a move that I think is both lawless and itself a threat to academic freedom. But there's no question that it got the attention of university leaders across the country, and if it encourages some of them to rededicate themselves to their core institutional mission and its central values then at least some good will come of it. So silver linings and all that.

Surely diversity statements are on their last legs in higher ed -- at least until the next Democratic administration comes into power and demands that every university start using them.