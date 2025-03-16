A Mother's Complaint

From Doe v. Edoff, decided Mar. 6 by Judge Sean Cox (E.D. Mich.):

Plaintiff's [pro se] complaint names more than forty individuals as Defendants and purports to assert federal claims against them. Aside from listing the names of the various Defendants, Plaintiff's complaint includes no factual allegations specific to the Defendants. Plaintiff states her claim in the following paragraph:

Something always seemed off and not quite right with the way my children's grades and GPA were displayed on Powerschool and in 2022 the fraud surfaced of multiple staff members employed with L'Anse Creuse Middle School North, L'Anse Creuse High School North and L'Anse Creuse Public School System; illegally manipulated the Powerschool and Schoology systems and illegally Falsifying Public School Records which resulted in my children being overlooked for school awards, academic scholarships and grant opportunities that they otherwise would have been eligible for, the opportunity to be valedictorian, salutatorian as well as kept them ineligible to have their California, New York and Illinois entertainment permits renewed from 2022 until the present.