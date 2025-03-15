My US News and World Report Article on Trump's Dictatorial Immigration Power Grabs

But those executive orders didn't expire on Day Two. The president is still exercising dictatorial powers on immigration, and it isn't yet clear that anyone will stop him. Several court decisions have sought to rein him in, and the Supreme Court should also intervene, if necessary. Whatever one thinks of immigration, any limits must be imposed lawfully.

Trump's theory of presidential control over immigration goes well beyond his predecessors'. In an executive proclamation issued within hours of being inaugurated, Trump asserted that he has total power to shut down virtually all legal immigration and ignore laws that protect immigrants from wrongful detention and deportation.