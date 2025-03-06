Doxing, 1770

From the Providence Gazette, May 5, 1770; recall that back then an article published in one newspaper would often be reprinted verbatim in others as well. For those having trouble reading the newspaper image, here's the text (paragraph breaks added):

To the PRINTERS.

Please to give the following a Place in your Paper, which will oblige a Friend to Liberty.

As informers against Printers for publishing papers friendly to liberty, are justly to be considered as enemies to freedom; it is thought a particular description of the vile miscreant that lodged an information against Mr. Parker, Printer of the New-York Gazette, for printing the paper signed a Son of Liberty (for which Mr. M'Dougall is now unjustly confined in the common goal [likely means "gaol," or today "jail" -EV] of this city) will not be unacceptable to all the Friends of Liberty, and especially to the patriotic Printers on this content; as thereby they will know his person, and be premonished [i.e., warned -EV] against his detestable perfidy. The sordid harpy, whose thirst for the filthy lucre of a reward disposes him, if he had power equal to the malignity of his heart, to enslave this dear country, should be treated by the friends of it as a common enemy. Such is M-Ch--l C-mm-ns, native of Cork, in the kingdom of Ireland (who gave the above information).

He is about twenty years of age, five feet high, pretty square shouldered, has light brown hair, smooth faced, knock kneed, speaks with the Irish brogue accent; shines away with the reward of his wickedness in claret and white coloured cloaths; and as that won't support him long in his present state of idleness, he will doubtless soon decamp to some of the neighbouring colonies for employment.

It is therefore hoped that Printers who are friends to liberty, will treat him, on application to them, as he deserves; and that they will re-print this description of him, for the information of the public.

New-York, April 8, 1770. S. P.