Harlan Virtual Supreme Court Round of Ten

Ten teams of high school students presented oral arguments on Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton.

The topic for the 13th Annual Harlan InstituteVirtual Supreme Court competition is Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. Last week, the top ten teams presented oral arguments. The Round of 4 will be held later this month.

Round of 10 Match #1

Team 20133 v. Team 20129

Round of 10 Match #2

Team 20149 v. Team 20241

Round of 10 Match #3

Team 20135 v. Team 20094

Round of 10 Match #4

Team 20133 v. Team 20608

Round of 10 Match #5

Team 20601 v. 20134

 