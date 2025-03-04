The Volokh Conspiracy
Harlan Virtual Supreme Court Round of Ten
Ten teams of high school students presented oral arguments on Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton.
The topic for the 13th Annual Harlan InstituteVirtual Supreme Court competition is Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. Last week, the top ten teams presented oral arguments. The Round of 4 will be held later this month.
Round of 10 Match #1
Round of 10 Match #2
Round of 10 Match #3
Round of 10 Match #4
Round of 10 Match #5