Can Publicizing a Person's "Address and Physical Appearance" in Connection with True Allegations of Misconduct Be Actionable?

Today's Report and Recommendation by Magistrate Judge Sean Riordan in Davis v. Harrison (E.D. Cal.) discusses a lawsuit that stems from family drama (more details below); plaintiff sued for defamation and for intentional infliction of emotional distress, and then moved for judgment on the pleadings. The report and recommendation concluded that there were factual disputes as to the defamation question (basically, who's telling the truth), and it also concluded that those would affect the IIED claim as well. But it also raised the question whether and when even accurate allegations, coupled with disclosure of personal information about the plaintiff, might constitute IIED:

The Complaint alleges that Defendant's daily efforts to defame and harass Plaintiff online are "so extreme that it exceeds all bounds of decency in a civilized community[.]" It further alleges that Defendant jeopardized Plaintiff's safety by distributing her personal information whenever she made those accusations. Finally, the Complaint asserts that the "emotional, mental, and physical distress" caused by this conduct is amplified by the fact that Plaintiff is trying to process the grief arising from Mr. Shabazz's death. Defendant's alleged conduct would certainly qualify as outrageous if her statements about Plaintiff and her family are false. But as discussed above, judgment on the pleadings for any defamation claim is improper because the veracity of Defendant's allegations against Plaintiff is in dispute. Whether daily posts about Plaintiff and her family are extreme and outrageous if Defendant's allegations are true is unclear. Plaintiff cites no case law indicating that prolific social media posting about another individual constitutes IIED where the contents of the posts are substantially true, even if extremely unflattering. This ambiguity extends to the leaking of Plaintiff's personal information, including her address and physical appearance. There is surprisingly little case law on whether "doxing" an individual can constitute IIED.

One court suggested that doxing, in combination with defamatory content, would be a predicate for IIED. See Lord v. Smith (N.D. Ill. 2022) ("Lord has included a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, which is directly tied to the fear he experienced that someone would have both the means and motivation to carry out such threats because of these posts [about sexual misconduct with minors, which revealed Lord's identity and home address]."). [Note that Lord v. Smith said this in the context of discussing personal jurisdiction, not the merits, and the case settled without reaching the merits. -EV] If Defendant lied about Plaintiff's actions and shared her personal information so others could harass her, as Plaintiff claims, the Court would be comfortable finding such conduct outrageous. However, in light of Defendant's claims that her statements about Plaintiff were true, the Court cannot conclude at this point that the course of Defendant's conduct was outrageous and therefore forms a basis for IIED. Adjudicating the IIED claim will have to await a fact-intensive appraisal of a fully developed record….

And here are the factual allegations: