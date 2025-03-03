Briefing Ordered Unsealed in N.J. Case Involving Gag Order on Jewish Woman Who Claimed Her Husband Denied Her Jewish Divorce

Back in 2023, I blogged about S.B.B. v. L.B.B., a New Jersey intermediate appellate court case:

[T]he plaintiff husband and defendant wife were getting divorced, and the wife claimed that the husband wasn't giving her a Jewish religious divorce. (The husband "denied withholding the get, claimed he had given the get to the Chief Rabbi of Elizabeth in June 2020.") To quote the court, In the Orthodox Jewish tradition, a married woman cannot obtain a religious divorce until her husband provides her with a contract called a "get" (pluralized as "gittin"), which must, in turn, be signed by an "eid," or witness. A woman who attempts to leave her husband without obtaining a get becomes an "agunah" (pluralized as "agunot"), which subjects her to severe social ostracism within the Orthodox Jewish community. Agunot may seek relief in a "beth din," a rabbinical court presided over by a panel of three rabbis. The beth din may then issue "psak kefiah," or contempt orders authorizing sanctions, which include, but are not limited to, the use of force against a husband to secure a get. The wife made a video, which ended up getting broadly distributed online, and in which she apparently said: Hi. My name is [L.B.B.]. I'm a mother of four children and I live in the United States without any family for the last seventeen years. In August 2019, my husband left the house and we're trying to get an agreement. We still did not get any of that. I tried to reach … the community Rabbi[ ] for help, and he said he will, and he got the get from my husband, but he is holding it for over a year now. The only way [the Chief Rabbi] can give it to me is by my husband permission. I'm seeking for help. I'm asking whoever can, please help me. To press [the Chief Rabbi] to let go of my get or to press my husband to give [the Chief Rabbi] the proof to give me the get. To release the get. Please, I really need this help. I want this get. I want this nightmare to be behind me. Whoever gonna help me, bracha [blessing] on his head. This led to dozens of phone calls from strangers to the husband, and the husband said he feared it might lead to violence (which had sometimes happened to Jewish husbands who refused to give gets). The husband therefore sought and obtained a restraining order that barred defendant from having "any oral, written, personal, electronic, or other form of contact or communication with [p]laintiff," and specifically ordered defendant to "remove any and all posts from all social media platforms requesting the 'get'" and "cease and desist … creating and posting on all social media platforms." …

The trial judge's rationale was that the wife's actions violated defendant's right to privacy, and risked provoking some people to commit violence against the husband. The order was premised on a New Jersey statutory provision that labeled it illegal harassment to with purpose to harass another, … [m]ake[], or cause[] to be made, one or more communications anonymously or at extremely inconvenient hours, or in offensively coarse language, or any other manner likely to cause annoyance or alarm. But the appellate court held that this [final restraining order (FRO)] was unconstitutional, and I think this was correct, given NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware and Organization for a Better Austin v. Keefe, cited by the court….

It turns out, though, that there's more of a First Amendment issue to the case, because the entire case—including the appellate briefing both from the parties and from the amici—had been sealed. Here's what the N.J. intermediate appellate court said about that in a follow-up decision Thursday, written by Judge Greta Gooden Brown and joined by Judge Arnold Natali:

Given the subject matter, pursuant to a protective order, the record was sealed in the trial court as well as on appeal, and litigants were forbidden from disseminating any information about the case to the public. See N.J.S.A. 2C:25-33(a) ("All records maintained pursuant to [the PDVA] shall be confidential and shall not be made available to any individual or institution except as otherwise provided by law."); R. 1:38-3(d)(9) and (10) (excluding from public access domestic violence records maintained pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:25-33 and the names and addresses of domestic violence victims, respectively). During the appeal of the underlying domestic violence matter, a host of amici joined the case in support of defendant's position: the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey (ACLU-NJ), the American Civil Liberties Union, the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance, Sanctuary for Families, and Unchained at Last (collectively, ACLU amici), as well as the Organization for the Resolution of Agunot (ORA) and the Shalom Task Force (collectively, ORA amici). Each was automatically subject to the sealing restrictions and precluded from any public dissemination of information about the case…. [Eventually, the N.J.] Supreme Court … remanded the matter to the trial court for consideration of less-restrictive alternatives to the complete seal. On remand, the trial court entered … [an] order, leaving the seal in place and concluding that no less restrictive alternatives would be sufficient to overcome the need to protect the victim. Amici now appeal from the … order, specifically seeking the right to disseminate and discuss their briefs subject to certain redactions to protect the parties' anonymity…. [W]e now reverse the … order, unseal the briefs, and allow the litigants to discuss their contents publicly. We also provisionally grant defendant's motion to unseal the broader record, but order a limited remand to allow the litigants to identify any discrete pieces of information that should remain confidential…. Initially, only the parties and their attorneys were given access to the record of the underlying domestic violence matter, with the directive that they be used solely for purposes of trial and appellate litigation and that confidentiality be maintained. On December 3, 2021, while the appeal of the FRO was pending, the trial court entered an amended protective order on defendant's motion permitting "potential amicus curiae" to have access to the record, provided they agreed to be bound by the confidentiality provisions and not disclose any information about the case to the public…. [T]he [trial] judge declared: The factors the [c]ourt must consider are as follows. First, will the release of the court documents be detrimental or potentially harmful to the victim? Second, will adverse publicity be a factor? Third, will access to the court records or in this case the brief on a case[-]by[-]case basis discourag[e] the victim from coming forward? And fourth, will this [c]ourt's decision deter others similarly situated from filing actions under the domestic violence act for fear of possible disclosure? Regarding the first factor, the judge remarked that plaintiff's "name[ and] picture and defendant's self-proclaimed status as an [a]gunot ha[ve] already infiltrated the community" and that "[a]ny additional release of information … has the potential for being detrimental to [plaintiff]." As to the second factor, the judge explained that because amici's briefs "improperly characterize[d] … defendant as the victim," if the briefs were unsealed, the "adverse publicity" would "confuse the public" and prevent "potential victims" from "seeking court assistance when social media is used to harass another." Addressing factor three, the judge believed it was "foreseeable" that unsealing amici's briefs while the "parties [were] still in the midst of their divorce" would discourage plaintiff "from seeking help from the [c]ourt." With regard to factor four, the judge found that "amici's brief[s] would clearly discourage others from seeking assistance … for fear of being publicly humiliated or continually harassed by the court system." …

The appellate court concluded that such sealing violated the First Amendment right to public access to court records, especially in light of the intervening substantive decision setting aside the FRO: