The California Bar Exam's February Fiasco

It appears the February administration of the California bar exam was a bit of a fiasco. Many trying to take the exam online were locked out and prevented from finishing, or in some cases even starting, the exam. The Bar planned for a retake, but it appears at least some questions were leaked online. A class action suit has already been filed and some are proposing provisional licensure for test takes as the mess is sorted out. The new exam was supposed to save the California Bar money, but it will not work out that way.

Paul Caron has assembled coverage of the mess over at TaxProf Blog in posts here and here, and will likely post follow ups as the story unfolds.