[But at one point,] Joyce typed a message for her voice clone to read out: "Come on, Hunnie, get your arse in gear!!" She then added: "I'd better get my knickers on too!!!"

"The next day I got a warning from ElevenLabs that I was using inappropriate language and not to do it again!!!" Joyce told me via email (we communicated with a combination of email, speech, text-to-voice tools, and a writing board)…. "… [B]ecause the next day a human banned me!!!!" …

Joyce contacted ElevenLabs, who apologized and reinstated her account. But it's still not clear why she was banned in the first place….