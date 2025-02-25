"Certain Phrases, Including 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Tiananmen Square,' Were Not Allowed" for Marvel Gamers

From N.Y. Times (German Lopez):

Marvel Rivals is one of the biggest video games in the world. Since its launch in December, more than 40 million people have signed up to fight one another as comic book heroes like Iron Man and Wolverine. {With Marvel Rivals, Disney licensed its intellectual property for the game.}

But when players used the game's text chat to talk with teammates and opponents, they noticed something: Certain phrases, including "free Hong Kong" and "Tiananmen Square," were not allowed.

While Marvel Rivals is based on an iconic American franchise, it was developed by a Chinese company, NetEase Games. It has become the latest example of Chinese censorship creeping into media that Americans consume.

You can't type "free Tibet," "free Xinjiang," "Uyghur camps," "Taiwan is a country" or "1989" (the year of the Tiananmen Square massacre) in the chat. You can type "America is a dictatorship" but not "China is a dictatorship." Even memes aren't spared. "Winnie the Pooh" is banned, because people have compared China's leader, Xi Jinping, to the cartoon bear.

The restrictions are largely confined to China-related topics. You can type "free Palestine," "free Kashmir" and "free Crimea." …