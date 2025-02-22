The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 22, 2005
2/22/2005: Kelo v. City of New London argued
