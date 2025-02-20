The Volokh Conspiracy
Harlan Virtual Supreme Court Semifinalists
Twenty-two teams of high school students presented oral arguments on Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton.
The topic for the 13 Annual Harlan InstituteVirtual Supreme Court competition is Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. Twenty-two teams of high school students presented oral arguments in the semifinal round. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The Round of 8 will be held the week of February 24, 2025.
Semifinal Match #1
Semifinal Match #3
Semifinal Match #5
Semifinal Match #6
Semifinal Match #7
Semifinal Match #8
Semifinal Match #9
Semifinal Match #10
Semifinal Match #11
Semifinal Match #12
Semifinal Match #13