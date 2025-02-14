One Step Closer

Trump has now implemented chapter 4 from "How to Be an Authoritarian": assure all other government officials that if they cooperate with you they will be effectively immune from federal criminal prosecution for bribery and corruption (and, presumably, other malfeasance). DOJ orders the US Attorney for SDNY to drop the bribery and corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams of New York; Mayor Adams allows ICE agents into the Rikers Island detention center. Nice!

US Attorney Danielle Sassoon's resignation letter to A.G. Bondi in the Eric Adams is a small masterpiece of legal writing and legal reasoning, and a very, very serious indictment of the DOJ's actions here. Please do read it for yourself.

We sure are lucky to have a President who took such a strong stand against the "weaponization" of the Department of Justice.