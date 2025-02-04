FBI Agents File Class Action Challenging "Retaliatory Firing"

While FBI agents may be at-will employees who can, generally speaking, be fired for "any reason or no reason," they can't be fired for an unconstitutional reason, or as punishment for the exercise of their constitutional rights. (e.g. he can't fire all the African-American agents, or all the agents registered as Democrats).

The Complaint, filed in DC District Court, is posted here. Plaintiffs are "employees of the FBI who worked on Jan. 6 and/or Mar-a-Lago cases, and who have been informed that they are likely to be terminated in the very near future for such activity." They "intend to represent a class of at least 6,000 current and former FBI agents and employees who participated in some manner in the investigation and prosecution of crimes and abuses of power by Donald Trump, or by those acting at his behest."

Three Counts of unlawful activity are alleged: (1) Violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution: Retaliation Based on Perceived Political Affiliation; (2) Violation of Plaintiffs' Substantive and Procedural Due Process Rights under the 5th Amendment; and (3) Violation of the Plaintiffs' Fifth Amendment Right to Privacy.

I think they've got a decent case - don't you?