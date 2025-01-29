D.C. Circuit Website Update

Last fall, and again earlier this year, I complained about the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's website upgrade actually downgraded the site's usability. In particular, I raised concerns about the elimination of opinion search capacity.

Since then, the website has been modified. There is now a basic Google search function on the website's opinion locator. This is still inferior to what the site had before, and far inferior to the search capacity on some other circuit court websites (such as that of the Sixth Circuit), but it is an improvement and does enhance public access to the work of this important appellate court.