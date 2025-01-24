AI Hallucinations in a Self-Represented Litigant's Brief in the Colorado Court of Appeals

Even lawyers have at times filed briefs containing AI-hallucinated citations; but the danger is likely especially great for the many self-represented litigants. Here, for instance, is a passage from the Dec. 26 decision of the Colorado Court of Appeals in Al-Hamim v. Star Hearthstone, LLC, written by Colorado Court of Appeals Judges Lino Lipinsky, joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Grant Sullivan; the underlying case was a landlord-tenant dispute, but I'm focusing here on the discussion of the AI hallucinations:

Al-Hamim's opening brief in this appeal contained hallucinations, as well as bona fide legal citations. This case provides the first opportunity for a Colorado appellate court to address the appropriate sanction when a self-represented litigant files a brief peppered with GAI-produced hallucinations…. We affirm the court's judgment against Al-Hamim and put him, the bar, and self-represented litigants on notice that we may impose sanctions if a future filing in this court cites "non-existent judicial opinions with fake quotes and citations." … Al-Hamim's opening brief contains citations to [eight] fake cases …. After we attempted, without success, to locate these cases, we ordered Al-Hamim to provide complete and unedited copies of the cases, or if the citations were GAI hallucinations, to show cause why he should not be sanctioned for citing fake cases. In his response to our show cause order, Al-Hamim admitted that he relied on AI "to assist his preparation" of his opening brief, confirmed that the citations were hallucinations, and that he "failed to inspect the brief." He did not address why he should not be sanctioned….

A GAI system "can generate citations to totally fabricated court decisions bearing seemingly real party names, with seemingly real reporter, volume, and page references, and seemingly real dates of decision[ ]." These hallucinations "can relate, in whole or in part, to the case name, case citation, and/or the content or holding of a fake case or a real judicial decision." … Accordingly, using a GAI tool to draft a legal document can pose serious risks if the user does not thoroughly review the tool's output. Reliance on a GAI tool not trained with legal authorities can "lead both unwitting lawyers and nonlawyers astray." A self-represented litigant may not understand that a GAI tool may confidently respond to a query regarding a legal topic "even if the answer contains errors, hallucinations, falsehoods, or biases." (In 2023 and 2024, various companies introduced GAI tools trained using legal authorities. Those legal GAI tools are not implicated in this appeal, and we offer no opinion on their ability to provide accurate responses to queries concerning legal issues.) … Even if Al-Hamim lacked actual knowledge that GAI tools can produce fake citations, "[a] pro se litigant who chooses to rely upon his own understanding of legal principles and procedures is required to follow the same procedural rules as those who are qualified to practice law and must be prepared to accept the consequences of his mistakes and errors." (We note that Al-Hamim filed his opening brief on June 24, 2024 — more than one year after media outlets throughout the country [citing the N.Y. Times and the AP] reported on the attorneys' submission of a brief filled with ChatGPT-generated hallucinations in Mata v. Avianca, Inc. (S.D.N.Y. 2023)….

The court, however, declined to impose sanctions on this particular litigant: