The Oaths
Chief Justice Roberts issues the presidential oath to President Trump, and Justice Kavanaugh issues the oath to Vice President Trump
One day, there will be a trivia question: which Chief Justice issued the presidential oath to the same President, for non-consecutive terms, and presided over (at least) one of his impeachment trials?
If I had to guess, Justice Kavanaugh issued the oath to Vice President pence because Second Lady Usha Vance clerked for Kavanaugh.