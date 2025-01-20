The Volokh Conspiracy
The Supreme Court Justices Enter The Presidential Inauguration
I'm not sure why Justice Kavanaugh entered after the Chief Justice. There was some seniority mixup.
The perfect caption for Chief Justice Roberts: Record Scratch. Freeze Frame. Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here.
And is Justice Jackson wearing a dissent collar?
Remember RBG wore her dissent collar after Trump's election. Even if this was not intentional on KBJ's part, it was a fashion faux pas.
Regrettably, because the Justices are inside, they will not wear their special hats.