SCOTUS May Announce Opinions, But Will Not Take the Bench.

I just noticed an unusual notation the Supreme Court's website for Friday, January 17: "The Court may announce opinions on the homepage beginning at 10 a.m. The Court will not take the Bench."

The last time I saw this notation was on March 3, 2024. The following day, the Court announced Trump v. Anderson. It seems this is the notation for big cases, decided on an irregular schedule, which the Justices want not part in announcing in person.

It looks like we may get some ruling in the TikTok case. What will it be? Perhaps an administrative injunction? A summary affirmance? An actual ruling on the merits, written in a week? We will see soon enough.