SCOTUS will announce opinions on Monday "on the homepage."

At some point this morning, the Supreme Court updated the announcements for tomorrow, Monday, March 4:

The Court may announce opinions on the homepage beginning at 10 a.m. The Court will not take the Bench.

I don't recall seeing such a notation before. Other than during the COVID-period, merits opinions are announced from the bench. And emergency docket opinions are posted on the web site without any advance warning to the public. (The press may gets a heads-up.) But here, we have advanced notice of a decision without a bench handdown.

Could this be the Section 3 case? Colorado will hold its primary on Tuesday, so a ruling on the insurrection matter on Monday would be just in time.