The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History: December 3, 1996
12/3/1996: Printz v. U.S. argued.
Donate
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
12/3/1996: Printz v. U.S. argued.
(You don't really have to shut up, but here's my money.)Yes, I'll donate to Reason right now! I'll keep my money today, thanks
Reason is an independent, audience-supported media organization. Your investment helps us reach millions of people every month.Yes, I’ll invest in Reason’s growth! No thanks
Help Reason push back with more of the fact-based reporting we do best. Your support means more reporters, more investigations, and more coverage.Make a donation today! No thanks
Reason is the antidote to the same old stale take on ideas that actually matter to me.I’ll support Free Minds and Free Markets! Not interested
Reason pushes me to think critically with facts and analysis that shape my perspective and amplify the ideas I care about.I want to make a donation so that my voice can be heard! Not today
Every dollar I give helps to fund more journalists, more videos, and more amazing stories that celebrate liberty.Yes! I want to put my money where your mouth is! Not interested
It’s hard to trust the media these days, especially when everyone is pushing a partisan agenda. Reason stands for my right to make my own choices.Yes, I want to make a difference for Free Minds and Free Markets! No, I’ll follow the partisan herd
Reason’s fearless, principled journalism keeps me sane in a crazy world.Making a donation to Reason right now will keep me from losing my mind! No, I like being mad
So much of the media tries telling you what to think. Support journalism that helps you to think for yourself.I’ll donate to Reason right now! No thanks
Support the voices that advocate for your freedom. Donate to Reason today!Yes, I want to make a difference for Free Minds and Free Markets! No thanks
Push back against misleading media lies and bad ideas. Support Reason’s journalism today.My donation today will help Reason push back! Not today