Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
12.2.2024 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Comparing Trump's Pardon of Arpaio and Biden's Pardon of Biden
Eugene Volokh is the Thomas M. Siebel Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford, and the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus and Distinguished Research Professor at UCLA School of Law. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any institution.
Show Comments (6)
Elizabeth Nolan Brown
|
From the January 2025 issue
Matt Zwolinski
|
From the January 2025 issue
Veronique de Rugy
|
11.29.2024 11:18 AM
Steven Greenhut
|
11.29.2024 7:30 AM
Ronald Bailey
|
From the January 2025 issue
Just $25 per year