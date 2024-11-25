Zachary Price Guest-Blogging About His New Book, "Constitutional Symmetry: Judging in a Divided Republic"

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Zachary Price (UC Law San Francisco) will be guest-blogging this week about his new book. The publisher's summary:

Intense political disagreements over constitutional law and the Supreme Court have divided America. Constitutional Symmetry offers a fresh perspective by urging judges to make decisions that work 'symmetrically' across major partisan and ideological divides instead of favoring one partisan coalition over the other. Zachary S. Price argues this approach will aid the political process, align with the role morality of judging, and advance the framers' hopes for the Constitution. Chapters explore how this approach can encourage new solutions to fraught debates over free speech, religious liberty, separation of powers, federalism, affirmative action, gun rights, abortion, parental rights, and the law of democracy. Timely and innovative, this book is must-read for anyone seeking to understand the sources and implications of constitutional polarization in the contemporary United States.