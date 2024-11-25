Androids Dreaming of Electric Sheep, or It's Hallucinated Turtles All the Way Down

My UCLA colleague John Villasenor pointed out that Googling De Keersmaecker, J., & Roets, A. (2023) Deepfakes and the Illusion of Authenticity: Cognitive Processes Behind Misinformation Acceptance yields:

Readers of the blog may recall that De Keersmaecker, J., & Roets, A. (2023) Deepfakes and the Illusion of Authenticity: Cognitive Processes Behind Misinformation Acceptance is one of the hallucinated—i.e., nonexistent—articles cited in the AI misinformation expert's Kohls v. Ellison declaration I blogged about Tuesday. But Google's AI Overview seems to think there's a there there. Indeed, perhaps that's in part because I had included the citation in my post; human readers would realize that I gave the citation as an example of something hallucinated, but the AI software might not.