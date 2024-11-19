The Volokh Conspiracy

Part XII: The Free Exercise of Religion

An Introduction To Constitutional Law Video Library: Sherbert v. Verner (1963), Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972), Employment Division v. Smith (1990), Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. City of Hialeah (1993), Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014)

Generally Applicable Laws Burdening Free Exercise

⚖️ Sherbert v. Verner (1963)

⚖️ Employment Division v. Smith (1990)

⚖️ Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. City of Hialeah (1993)

⚖️ Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972)

⚖️ Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014)