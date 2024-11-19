Hoover History Skills Academy for High School Students (July 21 to Aug. 1, 2025)

From my colleague and historian Stephen Kotkin at Hoover (formerly at Princeton):

As part of the Hoover History Lab's commitment to the development of educational programs that address the needs of high school students, we have recently launched an exciting new program, the Hoover History Skills Academy.

This Academy will provide high school students with an unparalleled two-week learning opportunity on the Hoover campus to master best practices for designing, researching, and writing a substantive historical research paper, taking advantage of the extraordinary historical materials in the Hoover Library and Archives.

Students may also submit their finished paper for possible publication in The Concord Review (our partner for this event) as a pre-collegiate academic accomplishment….

As there are only 24 seats available, we expect this program to fill up quickly. Interested students should apply ASAP.

Learn more about the program: Hoover History Lab Launches History Skills Academy For High School Students | Hoover Institution

Apply for the program: History Skills Academy 2025 | Hoover Institution