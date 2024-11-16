The Volokh Conspiracy
Free Speech Unmuted: Free Speech in European (and Other) Democracies, with Prof. Jacob Mchangama
How does European free speech law differ from American free speech law, when it comes to "hate speech," blasphemy, and misinformation? Jane Bambauer and I welcome Jacob Mchangama, who is CEO of The Future of Free Speech; research professor of political science at Vanderbilt; the author of Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media and other works on free speech; Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression; and a trained Danish lawyer who is one of the leading experts in comparative free speech law.
