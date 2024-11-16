My Apologies for an Erroneous Post Faulting a N.Y. Times Article

I erroneously put it up before rechecking it, and fortunately caught the error quickly and deleted the post. The post basically faulted this New York Times article for characterizing the resignation of Laura Helmuth at the Scientific American as just "Editor Resigns After Calling Some Trump Supporters 'Fascists,'" without discussing the vulgar nature of the editor's posts. But the Times article did note the comments were "expletive-laden," and I realize that my criticism was misguided.

My apologies to the Times, the author of the article, and our readers. I'm just glad that I spotted the error relatively promptly (and wish I had spotted it more promptly).