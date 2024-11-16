A Tribute to Gene Meyer

The 2024 Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention is a wrap. I already wrote about our change of venue from the Mayflower to the Washington Hilton. Yet, there is a far more monumental change looming on the horizon. For the past four decades, Gene Meyer has served as the President of the Society. Indeed, he was the first employee hired by Steve Calabresi, Lee Liberman Otis, and David McIntosh. Over that time, FedSoc has flourished in ways that were simply unimaginable in the early 1980s. The Society's influence on the law, the courts, the academy, and our society, is difficult to quantify. This will be the final national convention with Gene Meyer at the helm. Gene has announced that he plans to step down. The search for his successor is drawing to a close, as I understand.

At the end of the convention, after Steve Sachs's excellent Bork Lecture, a tribute was given to Gene Meyer by Steve Calabresi, Chris DeMuth, and Richard Epstein. The video of that tribute does not appear online, though I hope it is posted soon. All three tributes were so moving. The ballroom became quite emotional.

Steve compared Gene to Queen Elizabeth II. Both led their institutions for decades without making a mistake. Both adopted an approach to governance, and stuck with that plan through very difficult and trying times. Steve also explained that Gene demonstrated all of attributes of ancient virtue, and none of the seven sins. Despite being in the center of power and money for decades, Gene did not succumb to any scandals, did not try to enrich himself, and maintained true to his principles.

Richard spoke from his notes which he admitted were non-existent. Richard compared Gene to Ed Sullivan–a comparison that was probably lost on most people in the room. Sullivan was the host of a popular variety show for more than twenty years. He was always the host, but the guests were the main attraction. Gene, ever so humble, fits the bill. Richard also explained Gene's method. FedSoc would be, at bottom, a debating society. And in order to have a debating society, you need people willing to debate. Such debates requires inviting people you disagree with. But at the same time, the tent cannot be so large to become meaningless. FedSoc adheres to a few basic principles on which most conservative and libertarians can agree. But the group welcomes debates, both within and outside of the tent.

At the end of the ceremony, Gene was presented with a bust of James Madison. The standing ovation was profound. Gene touched every life in that room. After the event, I thanked Gene. Without him, I would not be where I am today.

This truly is an end of the era. And the selection of the next President will have a large impact on the future of the Society, likely for decades to come.