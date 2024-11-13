The Volokh Conspiracy
Part IX: Equal Protection of the Law—Sex Discrimination and Other Types
An Introduction To Constitutional Law Video Library: Frontiero v. Richardson (1973), Craig v. Boren (1976), U.S. v. Virginia (1996), Cleburne v. Cleburne Living Center, Inc. (1985), Romer v. Evans (1996)
Sex Discrimination on the Burger Court
⚖️ Frontiero v. Richardson (1973)
⚖️ Craig v. Boren (1976)
⚖️ U.S. v. Virginia (1996)
"Heightened" Rational Basis Scrutiny
⚖️ Cleburne v. Cleburne Living Center, Inc. (1985)
⚖️ Romer v. Evans (1996)