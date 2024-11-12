The Volokh Conspiracy

Part VIII: Equal Protection of the Law—Discrimination on the Basis of Race

An Introduction To Constitutional Law Video Library: Brown v. Board of Education (1954), Bolling v. Sharpe (1954), Grutter v. Bollinger (2003) v. Bollinger (2003) v. Aaron (1958), Loving v. Virginia (1967), Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978), Gratz v. Bollinger (2003), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016)

The School Desegregation Cases

⚖️ Brown v. Board of Education (1954)

⚖️ Bolling v. Sharpe (1954)

⚖️ Cooper v. Aaron (1958)

⚖️ Loving v. Virginia (1967)

Affirmative Action on the Burger and Rehnquist Courts

⚖️ Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978)

⚖️ Gratz v. Bollinger (2003)

⚖️ Grutter v. Bollinger (2003)

Affirmative Action on the Roberts Courts

⚖️ Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013)

⚖️ Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016)