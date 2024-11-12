The Volokh Conspiracy
Part VIII: Equal Protection of the Law—Discrimination on the Basis of Race
An Introduction To Constitutional Law Video Library: Brown v. Board of Education (1954), Bolling v. Sharpe (1954), Cooper v. Aaron (1958), Loving v. Virginia (1967), Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978), Gratz v. Bollinger (2003), Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016)
The School Desegregation Cases
⚖️ Brown v. Board of Education (1954)
⚖️ Bolling v. Sharpe (1954)
⚖️ Cooper v. Aaron (1958)
⚖️ Loving v. Virginia (1967)