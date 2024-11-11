The Volokh Conspiracy

Part VII: Expanding the Scope of the Due Process Clause

⚖️ Lochner v. New York (1905)

"Economic" Liberty in the Progressive Era

⚖️ Muller v. Oregon (1908)
⚖️ Buchanan v. Warley (1917)
⚖️ Adkins v. Children's Hospital (1923)

"Personal" Liberty in the Progressive Era

⚖️ Meyer v. Nebraska (1923)
⚖️ Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925)
⚖️ Buck v. Bell (1927)

"Economic" Liberty Through the New Deal

⚖️ O'Gorman & Young, Inc. v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co. (1931)

⚖️ Nebbia v. New York (1933)

⚖️ West Coast Hotel v. Parrish (1937)

"Economic" Liberty After the New Deal

⚖️ United States v. Carolene Products (1938)
⚖️ Williamson v. Lee Optical (1955)

 