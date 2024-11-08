The Volokh Conspiracy
Part VI: Slavery and the Reconstruction Amendments
An Introduction To Constitutional Law Video Library: Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), The Slaughter-House Cases (1873), Bradwell v. Illinois (1873), U.S. v. Cruikshank (1876), Strauder v. West Virginia (1880), The Civil Rights Case (1883), Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886), Plessy v. Ferguson (1896)
⚖️ Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857)
The History of the 13th and 14th Amendments
The Privileges or Immunities Clause
⚖️ The Slaughter-House Cases (1873)
⚖️ Bradwell v. Illinois (1873)
⚖️ U.S. v. Cruikshank (1876)
The Enforcement Powers of the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments
⚖️ Strauder v. West Virginia (1880)
⚖️ The Civil Rights Case (1883)
The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment
⚖️ Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886)
⚖️ Plessy v. Ferguson (1896)