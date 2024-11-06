The Buckeye Institute Summer Legal Fellowship

I am pleased to pass along this announcement from my friends at the Buckeye Institute in Ohio:

The Buckeye Institute is seeking first- and second-year law students to apply for a Summer Associate Legal Fellowship.

This position offers the opportunity to directly work with Buckeye's attorneys while providing a strong foundation, hands-on experience, and valuable skills for a career in public policy, research institutions, or other legal careers.

Fellows will assist Buckeye's legal team, including conducting substantive and timely legal and policy research involving exciting and cutting-edge issues and cases. Fellows may have active participation (under the guidance of Buckeye's professional legal team) in cases pending before state and federal courts as well as preparing for filing new lawsuits. The role may also include assisting with the preparation of amicus curiae briefs to be filed in federal circuit courts up to and including the Supreme Court of the United States.

Summer Associate Legal Fellows will be expected to work full-time, in person, during regular business hours when The Buckeye Institute's office in Columbus, Ohio, is open (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays).

This position may also include exposure to the proceedings of the Ohio legislature and state and federal courts, depending upon their schedules and sessions.

To apply, please submit the following materials to Erin Sutter at Erin@BuckeyeInstitute.org:

Résumé with contact information (name, address, preferred telephone number, email), most recent GPA, degree, and (expected or actual) graduation date.

Transcript (unofficial records are acceptable).

Cover letter explaining why you are interested in this position at The Buckeye Institute.

Writing sample (no more than five pages in length that has not been edited by anyone else), which can be in the form of a blog post, a short paper, or an excerpt from a longer paper.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis but should be submitted no later than Friday, January 3, 2025.

The application process is highly competitive. Accordingly, applicants should demonstrate academic excellence, outstanding verbal and written communication skills, strong research capabilities, and a commitment to limited government and free-market public policy solutions.

If selected, applicants will have the opportunity to apply for a $10,000 grant through one of The Buckeye Institute's partner organizations.