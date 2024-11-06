Getting a Sense of Voters Who Voted Biden in 2020 but Trump in 2024

If you voted this way, or feel you can reliably and sympathetically report on the views of family members or close friends who voted this way, please tell us in the comments why you did that. The Trump victory, whether one likes it or not, is obviously a tremendously important—and in many ways surprising—event. I think it's important for all of us, regardless of our own personal views, to understand it, and some personal accounts can be one tool for helping us understand it.

Please do not post in the comments unless you fit this category (again, voted Biden in 2020 but Trump in 2024, or can reliably and sympathetically report on the views of family members or close friends who voted this way). My goal in this particular thread isn't to promote debate (something I'm happy to see in other threads), but to provide to all of us a possibly enlightening source of a very particular kind of information. Thanks!