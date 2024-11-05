The Volokh Conspiracy
Part III: Federalism Limits On Congressional Power
An Introduction To Constitutional Law Video Library: New York v. U.S. (1992), Printz v. U.S. (1997), Hans v. State of Louisiana (1890), Seminole Tribe of Florida v. Florida (1996), City of Boerne v. Flores (1997), U.S. v. Morrison (2000), Board of Trustees of University of Alabama v. Garrett (2001), Nevada Department of Human Resources v. Hibbs (2003)
⚖️ New York v. U.S. (1992)
⚖️ Printz v. U.S. (1997)
The Eleventh Amendment
⚖️ Hans v. State of Louisiana (1890)
⚖️ Seminole Tribe of Florida v. Florida (1996)
Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment
⚖️ City of Boerne v. Flores (1997)
⚖️ U.S. v. Morrison (2000)
⚖️ Board of Trustees of University of Alabama v. Garrett (2001)
⚖️ Nevada Department of Human Resources v. Hibbs (2003)