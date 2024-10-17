Universities After October 7: The Role of Title VI

On October 15, I spoke on a panel at the NYU Federalist Society with Ken Marcus of the Brandeis Center. We discussed the role that Title VI plays on college campuses in the wake of October 7. It was a thoughtful and informative event, with no disruptions. Alas, at the very end, after the event concluded, several students started chanting "Free Palestine" as they exited the room. Whatever.

I am grateful to the NYU Chapter for hosting us.