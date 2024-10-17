The Volokh Conspiracy

Universities After October 7: The Role of Title VI

Panel discussion at the NYU Federalist Society Chapter

|

On October 15, I spoke on a panel at the NYU Federalist Society with Ken Marcus of the Brandeis Center. We discussed the role that Title VI plays on college campuses in the wake of October 7. It was a thoughtful and informative event, with no disruptions. Alas, at the very end, after the event concluded, several students started chanting "Free Palestine" as they exited the room. Whatever.

I am grateful to the NYU Chapter for hosting us.