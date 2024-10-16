You Can Now Pre-Order "The Digital Fourth Amendment"

I'm pleased to say that you can now pre-order my book, The Digital Fourth Amendment: Privacy and Policing in Our Online World.

I've been a professor for almost twenty-five years, and I've written a bunch of casebooks and something like eighty law review articles. But this is my first book for a general audience. Lawyers and law students will enjoy it, I hope, but I also aimed the book at non-lawyer readers who are interested in law, technology, and privacy. And I was pleased to get the price down to something reasonable, as it lists for $35.

I'll blog some more about the book later, but for now I just wanted to post the link to pre-order it for anyone interested.