Three Thoughts on the Stay Denial in West Virginia v. EPA

Today the Supreme Court denied the application for a stay in West Virginia v. EPA, a challenge to an EPA rule regulating power-plant emissions of carbon dioxide. You can read Amy Howe's summary for SCOTUSBlog here. There was one noted dissent from the denial (Justice Thomas), and one justice not participating (Justice Alito). Justice Kavanaugh wrote a statement respecting the denial of the stay, joined by Justice Gorsuch. The main point of the statement was to say that the challengers were likely to win on the merits, but no stay was needed because there was no irreparable injury, since "compliance work" would not need to start for another eight months. In the meantime, Justice Kavanaugh said, the lower court litigation was proceeding apace.

Three thoughts:

On this instrumental account of the status quo, the court should be looking for dislocations of its remedial authority. In the Delaware Court of Chancery's words, "the purpose of a preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo so that the court can hold a trial, make findings of fact, render conclusions of law, and issue a remedy."[1] The preliminary injunction, Judge Stephanos Bibas aptly wrote, is "designed to protect the court's ability to see the case through."[2]Judges are not engaged in a zero-tolerance prevention of all costs to the plaintiff. Prevention of all harm is, of course, not what avoiding irreparable injury means. But that conceptual slippage is easier if courts frame the question only in terms of protecting the plaintiff, and not also in terms of protecting the court.

That conceptual slippage is not hypothetical. The Fifth and Sixth Circuits have created a split with other circuits because they now count modest compliance costs as irreparable injury.[3] In the Fifth Circuit, spurred on by the appellate court's instruction that "the key inquiry is 'not so much the magnitude but the irreparability,'"[4] district courts have started regularly finding irreparable injury in the routine costs of complying with government regulations. Massage-therapy vocational schools said compliance would "impact the[ir] bottom line," even though the court admitted any such cost "hardly seems catastrophic" and its "magnitude . . . is debatable."[5] Gun owners showed irreparable injury with compliance costs of "anywhere from $30 to $65."[6] Adult website operators established irreparable injury with "ongoing, non-recoverable compliance costs" that were "more than de minimis"—"even," the district court said, where it "does not consider evidence of the costs credible."[7] And when a district court found that an association of vocational schools had produced evidence of compliance costs that was "nebulous and conclusory," the Fifth Circuit reversed, systematically insisting that there was irreparable injury from every form of compliance costs asserted by the plaintiff, including inter alia record-keeping and staff training.[8]

There is no good justification for this trend. Regardless of whether they are recoverable from the state, routine compliance costs should not count as irreparable injury,[9] for they are just part of the ordinary friction of social life.[10]Combined with heightened judicial polarization and forum-shopping, this lax approach to irreparable injury hamstrings the federal government's ability to act. Yet irreparable injury is vulnerable to this conceptual creep because of its plaintiff-focused framing. Irreparable injury does not encourage judicial humility; the status quo does.[11]

