National Firearms Act Seminar

This Friday, October 18, there will be an all-day seminar on the National Firearms Act, the 1934 federal statute that regulates machine guns, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, sound suppressors, and some other items. Continuing legal education credit is available, and the seminar is free and online. Registration, CLE information, and the schedule are available here.

The seminar is hosted by the University of Wyoming College of Law's Firearms Research Center, where I am a Senior Fellow. This is the first-ever legal seminar on the National Firearms Act, in important topic for anyone who practices general federal criminal law. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time, and concludes at 3:30 p.m. If you happen to be in Laramie, you can attend in person. Some readers may remember the call for papers that I posted this summer. The seminar is collaboration with the Wyoming Law Review, which will publish revised versions of papers presented at the seminar.

The program is:

Session 1. Benjamin Hiller, Deputy Associate Chief Counsel for the Firearms & Explosives Law Division at the ATF. Implementation of the National Firearms Act, and insights into legal issues surrounding firearms regulation.

Session 2. David Kopel. The history of machine guns.

Session 3. Stephen P. Halbrook, Yang Liu, Matthew Larosiere, and Charles K. Eldred. The National Firearms Act's impact on regulated arms. Also, tax issues.

Lunch. Kelly Todd of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The National Firearms Act's impact on wildlife management and enforcement

Session 4. Tom W. Bell, Chris Land, Clayton Cramer, and Ted Noel. Second Amendment issues. How historical firearms are categorized in the NFA.

Session 5. Michael Williams, General Counsel for the American Suppressor Association. Recent policy developments related to the NFA.