Call for Papers: National Firearms Act Symposium

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Abstracts Due: July 29, 2024

Manuscripts Due: August 29, 2024

The Wyoming Law Review and the University of Wyoming Firearms Research Center announce a call for papers for a Symposium this fall on the National Firearms Act (NFA). Papers may address any aspect of the NFA, including but not limited to:

the implications for the NFA of recent and upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decisions (New York State Rifle & Piston Association v. Bruen, Garland v. Cargill, and others);

the NFA's role in the U.S. today;

conflict or cooperation between states; the NFA's history;

empirical study; and

implications relating to the use of suppressors ("silencers"), including in wildlife conservation and hearing loss prevention.

The Symposium will take place in the new facilities at the University of Wyoming College of Law in Laramie, Wyoming. Accepted final papers will be published in a symposium issue of the Wyoming Law Review. Speakers at the Symposium will be selected based on the abstracts authors submit in July. The articles published in the law review will be selected based on a review of the final drafts.

Submission Details:

Paper titles and abstracts should be submitted electronically to frc@uwyo.edu by July 29, 2024. Abstracts should be no longer than one page and should be submitted as a PDF file saved under the file name "[last name, first name] – [paper title]." Please use the subject line "NFA Submission" in your email.

Symposium speakers will be selected based on the abstracts submitted in July.

Authors are expected to submit a law review quality manuscript between 20 and 50 pages by August 29, 2024. The full manuscript will be subject to board review and vote, followed by a formal invitation to publish.

Publication is anticipated in January 2025.

Extra note by Kopel: The Wyoming Law Review was recently cited in Chief Justice Roberts' opinion for the Court in United States v. Rahimi, slip op. at 9, regarding English legal history: J. Greenlee, The Historical Justification for Prohibiting Dangerous Persons From Possessing Arms, 20 Wyo. L. Rev. 249, 259 (2020).