Global Free Speech Summit 2024, Today and Tomorrow (Vanderbilt + Virtual)

Should be a very interesting program; registration is free, and you can attend virtually. The event is put on by Vanderbilt's The Future of Free Speech program, which is in turn led by free speech scholar and historian Jacob Mchangama.

Speakers will include novelist Salman Rushdie (attending virtually), Iranian journalist and women's rights activist Masih Alinejad, Taiwan's first digital minister Audrey Tang, Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law, Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub, former ACLU president Nadine Strossen, New York Times columnist David French, The Economist senior editor James Bennett, and PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel, and many more.