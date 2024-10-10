Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
10.10.2024 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: DIG Glossip And Leave Evidentiary Hearing For Clemency Proceedings or Federal Habeas Review
Eugene Volokh is the Thomas M. Siebel Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford, and the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus and Distinguished Research Professor at UCLA School of Law. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any institution.
Show Comments (6)
Billy Binion
|
10.9.2024 5:15 PM
John Stossel
|
10.9.2024 5:00 PM
Eric Boehm
|
10.9.2024 3:00 PM
Emma Camp
|
10.9.2024 1:48 PM
Jacob Sullum
|
10.9.2024 1:35 PM
And get unlimited access to everything at reason.com.