Harvard Officially Allows Protestors Ten Minutes to Disrupt Events

From Kassy Akiva's X feed:

At Harvard for an event with Mosab Hassan Yousef [author of Son of Hamas].

The organizers were just forced to read a note from the Harvard administration stating that disrupters are allowed to make noise for 10 minutes before being removed.

Here's the full statement the students had to read to the audience:

"A quick note before we begin—Harvard University is committed to maintaining a climate in which reason and speech provide the correct response to a disagreeable idea. Speech is privileged in the University community. There are obligations of civility and respect for others that underlie rational discourse. If any disruption occurs that prohibits speech the disrupters will be allowed for up to 10 minutes. A warning will be issued to all disturbers at the 5-minute mark explaining that the protesters are disrupting the event and ask them to stop. Any further disruption that prevents the audience from adequately hearing or seeing the speakers will lead to the removal of the disrupters from the venue."