Interview on the Eminent Domain Podcast

Today Bobby Debelak of the Eminent Domain Podcast posted his recent interview with me. We covered a range of topics related to eminent domain and constitutional property rights, including how I first became interested in property rights and eminent domain, The Grasping Hand (my book about Kelo v. City of New London and public use), how I represented the great urban development theorist Jane Jacobs (on whose behalf I wrote an amicus brief in Kelo), my more recent work on exclusionary zoning, and ways in which zoning, eminent domain and some other property rights issues cut across conventional ideological lines.

The audio of the interview is available here.

After a few months hiatus, this podcast has returned under new management, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be the first interviewee since Bobby took over as the new host of EDP, previously run by Clint Schumacher. This is Episode 130 of the podcast. Clint Schumacher interviewed me for it way back in Episode 4, around 2017.