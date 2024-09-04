This post is a list of my upcoming speaking engagements for the fall 2024 semester. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public—and in person. The listed times are those in the time zone where the event is being held.

I will likely add additional events and information to this post, as they are scheduled. Indeed, two or three such events are already in the works.

In the meantime if your university, think tank, research institute or other similar organization would like to invite me to speak (either virtually or in person) on any topic within my expertise, I am open for business! At this point, there are not many slots available this fall; but more are feasible in the spring 2025 semester. You can get an overview of the issues I write and speak about at my website.

Sept. 17, 2:25-3:40 PM, Cato Institute, 1000 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC: "A Lost Opportunity to Protect Democracy Against Itself: What the Supreme Court Got Wrong in Trump v. Anderson," Panel on "Novel Constitutional Questions." Cato Constitution Day symposium. Registration and other information available here. This presentation is based on my article of the same title.

Sept. 21, Federalist Society Texas Chapters Conference, Omni Fort Worth Hotel,

1300 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX, 3-4:15 PM: "Immigration is Not Invasion," Panel on Border Litigation. Registration and other information available here.

Oct. 2, Georgetown University Law Center, Washington, DC, 6-7:30 PM: "Immigration is Not Invasion" (debate with former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich). Sponsored by the Georgetown Federalist Society.

Oct. 8, University of North Dakota Law School, 215 Centennial Dr Stop 9003, Grand Forks, ND, time TBD: "Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter." Sponsored by the University of North Dakota Federalist Society.

Nov. 11, University of Texas School of Law, Austin, TX, Time TBD: "The Constitutional Case Against Exclusionary Zoning." Presentation based on article of the same title. Sponsored by the Texas Law Review.

Nov. 21, Institute for American Constitutional Thought and Leadership, University of Toledo, Toledo, OH, time TBD: "Free to Move: Foot Voting Migration and Political Freedom" (tentative title) (debate on immigration with Prof. Christopher Wellman).

Dec. 24, Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, University of Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel, Time TBD: "Democracy and Political Ignorance."