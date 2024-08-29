Journalist Suppressed Evidence Pointing to Additional Conspirators Involved in Murder of Emmett Till

A journalist whose 1956 article was billed as the "true account" of Emmett Till's killing withheld credible information about people involved in the crime, according to newly discovered documents.

William Bradford Huie's article in Look magazine helped shape the country's understanding of 14-year-old Till's abduction, torture and slaying in Jim Crow-era Mississippi. The article detailed the confessions of two White men who previously had been acquitted by an all-White jury in the killing. The men told Huie they had no accomplices.

Yet Huie's own research notes, recently released by the descendants of a lawyer in the case, indicatehis reporting showedthat others were involved andsuggest he chose to leave that out when it threatened the sale of his story. He also was seeking a movie deal about the killing and had agreed to pay the two acquitted men, J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, part of the proceeds.

If Huie had fully reported what he'd learned, it could have led to charges against additional participants in the murder, three historians say.