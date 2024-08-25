16 Red States File Lawsuit Challenging Biden "Parole in Place" Program for Undocumented Immigrant Spouses of US Citizens

In June, the Biden Administration granted "parole in place" to undocumented immigrant spouses of US citizens. Predictably, 16 GOP-controlled states led by Texas have filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the program. I think the lawsuit deserves to fail. But there may well be a lengthy legal battle before the case is resolved.

Here's my brief summary of the parole in place program (written at the time it was announced):

Today, President Biden announced a policy granting "parole in place" to undocumented immigrant spouses of US citizens who have been in the US for at least 10 years, and meet some other criteria. Those eligible can apply for parole status. If they get it, they will then have a three-year period during which they will have work permits and can apply for "green card" permanent residency (that status will eventually also enable them to apply for citizenship). Currently spouses of US citizens are already eligible to apply for green cards. But if they entered the US illegally, they are required to meet onerous conditions, such as first leaving the United States, and staying away for up to ten years. About 500,000 people could potentially benefit from the program. The grant of parole will enable them to dispense with these requirements. Under Section 245 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, undocumented immigrants who have been granted parole may have their status adjusted to that of temporary legal residents. That adjustment would dispense with various penalties for unlawful entry, including the requirement to leave the US for a long period of time before applying for a green card.

And here's my summary of why the program is legal (which anticipated many of the key legal arguments raised by the plaintiff states):

The plaintiff states do make a couple arguments I didn't anticipate. They note that the the the parole statute empowers the executive branch to parole migrants "into" the United States, and thus—they contend—cannot apply to those already in the US. The answer to this is that, in context, the phrase "into the United States" refers to the legal status of the of the migrants' entry, not mere physical presence. Moreover, if the courts accept this argument, it would mean the longstanding parole program for spouses of US servicemembers is also illegal (almost all of these spouses are physically present i the US, as well).

The states also contend that the parole-in-place program violates the Take Care Clause of the Constitution, which requires the president to "take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed." But if the program is otherwise legal, it can't possibly violate the Take Care Clause, because the president would not be failing to enforce any binding federal laws by implementing it. To the contrary, he would be exercising authority duly granted by Congress. Moreover, given the vast quantity of federal laws, presidents cannot possibly enforce them all against every violator and thus much necessarily exercise substantial discretion in deciding which violations to to target, and which to let go.

The states also raise various claims under the Administrative Procedure Act. I will leave this to experts on administrative law. But I am skeptical any of these arguments can succeed if the federal government's (and my) interpretation of the parole statute is correct.

Finally, this case, like the CNVH case noted above, raises standing issues. Courts might end up dismissing this case on standing grounds, just as the district court in the CNVH case did. My own view is that states should have broad standing to challenge federal policies, including those that I believe should be upheld on the merits (like this one should be). But in recent years, federal courts—including the Supreme Court—have taken a significantly narrower view of state standing, and that might end up foiling the states in this case.

Whatever happens, it may well take many months to resolve this issue. Whoever loses in the district court will almost certainly appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The case could even eventually land in the Supreme Court. The CNVH case has dragged on for almost a year now, and this one could also take at least that long. A quick resolution is only likely if Trump wins the election, at which point he would almost certainly revoke the policy soon after taking office.

If that happens, it would resolve legal uncertainty, but at the cost of perpetrating a grave injustice. I discussed the moral considerations raised by this policy in more detail in my previous post about it. Legal issues aside, it is deeply reprehensible that conservative state governments that claim to be committed to "family values" are so intent on breaking up families when it comes to immigration issues.