First Amendment / Second Amendment Lawyer Jobs in California

Two organizations (Benbrook Law Group and the First Amendment Coalition) with which I've worked closely, and which I think highly of, are looking for California lawyers; application instructions are at the links.

[1.] Benbrook Law Group, a two-lawyer firm with which I've litigated some interesting First Amendment gun-related cases, is hiring a lawyer who will likely handle interesting free speech and gun cases, as well as other business cases:

We regularly represent one of America's most active firearms advocacy groups in a variety of cases surrounding the possession, carry, and sale of firearms, including Second Amendment claims and administrative disputes with the federal and state governments. We litigate race and gender preference cases. We regularly handle First Amendment claims…. We also represent businesses in disputes against regulators. A material portion of our work (sometimes up to 50%) involves all sorts of traditional business and commercial litigation on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants. As we grow, we will take on more contingent fee litigation, particularly cases consistent with the goal of enhancing liberty and equal opportunity.

The firm is seeking a lawyer with at least two years of law firm experience to assist in—and ultimately help take the lead in handling—our public policy and business cases. Not only will our new hire have the opportunity to appear in court and argue, we expect them to take on that responsibility. We are open to individuals with significantly more than the minimum required experience. Outstanding writing skills are essential given the nature of our practice…. For this hire, we need a California lawyer, preferably located in California. Our office is in Sacramento, but we anticipate that this hire may live elsewhere and work remotely. In 2025, we plan on opening a Texas office and adding at least one Texas lawyer…. Consistent with our public-policy-heavy case load, salary will fall somewhere between a public interest firm and a large firm with a full-time business litigation practice. Starting compensation will also vary depending on the candidate's experience. Performance-based bonuses can account for a material portion of overall compensation.

[2.] The First Amendment Coalition, a public interest law firm with whom I've worked with closely on many free speech and access to court records cases, is hiring a full-time Legal Fellow for one or two years: