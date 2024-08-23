My Recent Georgia Supreme Court Oral Argument

This last Wednesday, I argued for appellants in the Georgia Supreme Court in the pair of related cases, Georgia Ass'n of Club Executives v. Georgia and Georgia Ass'n of Club Executives v. O'Connell. It's an interesting case involving some cutting-edge issues of First Amendment law! This is the same case I argued (in the same court) three years ago, now back after a remand, and now in-person instead of on Zoom.

Anyone interested in watching the oral argument can see it on this page (it's the third video on the page). If you want to read the briefs, here's our brief, the state's brief, our reply brief, and our (short) supplemental brief.

Also, here's an article I recently published on the subject in the Journal of Free Speech Law: Taxing Nudity: Discriminatory Taxes, Secondary Effects, and Tiers of Scrutiny.

Thanks to Gary Freed and the legal team at Freed Grant LLC, without whom none of this would have been possible!